Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The hide was found in a forested area at the Carewamean Road between Forkhill and Jonesborough

Police have discovered what they have described as "a significant terrorist hide" in County Armagh.

Component parts for mortars - including six mortar tubes - were found in a forested area at the Carewamean Road between Forkhill and Jonesborough.

Police said initial observations suggest it was "a more recent hide linked to dissident republican activity".

The items, which were buried, were found during a search on Wednesday.

"Police were made aware of suspicious items and following a search earlier today, we discovered the items buried in the ground in a wooded area in a constructed hide," Det Insp Graham Orr said.

"Our enquiries are progressing and a detailed forensic examination of all these items will take some time.

"At this stage, it is too early to attribute ownership of these materials to any particular grouping or individual."

He said police believe vehicles or machinery may have been used to transport the weapons and to access the site.