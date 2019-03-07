Northern Ireland

Belfast: Army bomb experts at Botanic alert

  • 7 March 2019
Police officer
Image caption Police have advised motorists to avoid the Botanic area of south Belfast

Police and Army bomb experts are at the scene of a security alert in south Belfast.

It follows a report that a suspicious object was found at Cromwell Road, off Botanic Avenue.

Parts of Cromwell Road and Botanic Avenue have been closed and properties have been evacuated.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

