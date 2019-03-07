Image caption Lord Dannatt is the former head of the British Army

The former head of the Army Lord Dannatt has said the Secretary of State Karen Bradley should consider apologising over comments she made in the Commons about the Troubles.

Karen Bradley said that killings at the hands of the security forces were "not crimes".

She later clarified that "where there is evidence of wrongdoing, it should always be investigated".

Lord Dannatt told Good Morning Ulster she should not resign.

"It think it would not be unreasonable for her to offer an apology," he said.

"I think it's unnecessary for her to resign, there's enough confusion in our political world at the present moment."

He added that he thought Mrs Bradley was right to return to the chamber to clarify her comments.

Victims' families have called for the secretary of state to resign however.

John Kelly, whose teenage brother Michael was killed on Bloody Sunday, described her remarks as "outrageous".

"Her place now is untenable - she should go," he told the BBC.

Thirteen people were killed on Bloody Sunday in January 1972 after troops opened fire, and another died of his injuries some months later.

John Teggart, whose father was killed in the 1971 Ballymurphy shootings, also said the secretary of state should resign.

"What Karen Bradley said is that the soldiers who murdered my father - 14 bullets went through his body, ripped chunks out of his body - that soldier acted in a dignified and appropriate way.

"For Mrs Bradley to come out with insulting, despicable insults to families, it's an absolute disgrace."