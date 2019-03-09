Image copyright County Down Spectator

Strange sightings, cycling, and the return of Derry Girls are among the stories in our weekly newspaper round up.

Mysterious lights at a Bangor bay have sparked a "coastal conundrum" in this week's County Down Spectator.

An image of the "strange lights in the sea" was captured by a local woman, who said: "We have walked this coastal path thousands of times over the years and have never seen anything like this."

The newspaper says the snap has caused a stir on social media with people citing a number of reasons for the glow, from underwater divers to a paranormal phenomena.

The County Down Spectator reports that work is underway on North Down's first disability-inclusive beach. About 100,000 is set to be spent transforming Groomsport beach.

The upgrade will include ramps for wheelchair users, accessible toilets and specialist equipment, such as floating chairs, for people with physical disabilities.

Councillor Noelle Robinson, who drove the idea through Ards and North Down Borough Council last year, said: "It's always great when a plan comes together!"

The Fermanagh Herald reports that teaching union NASUWT has demanded a public apology from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School for its handling of an upskirting case.

Former pupil Timothy Boomer, 18, was found guilty of committing acts of outraging public decency last week.

He was charged with five counts of committing an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature and outraging public decency after he took five pictures of two female teachers at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School in 2015 and 2016, when he was 14 and 15.

It also reports that only 22% of people in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council own a bicycle compared to 44% in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

The newspaper has spoken to the chairman of Lakeland Cycle Club, Mark McGirr, who said a campaign aimed to improve road safety for cyclists in rural areas to increase the number of cyclists.

The Andersonstown News also carries an official statement - in the form of a middle finger - from hip-hop group Kneecap after video footage emerged of them chanting "Brits out" at a gig at Belfast Empire Music Hall last month.

The previous night, Prince William and his wife Catherine had been on the same stage, encouraging people to work together.

The newspaper reports that Kneecap, a trio from west Belfast, were responding to comments made to BBC News NI by DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

He said: "South Belfast is the most diverse community in Northern Ireland.

"If someone was to say 'get out' to any group of people, what would that make them?"

Derry Girls was back on screens this week and the Derry Journal carries an interview with Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, who plays Michelle in the hit TV show.

She says her character is "ready to take the world one swear word at a time".

The newspaper reports that the first episode of the second series attracted an audience of 1.8 million, on average.

And there's good news on the jobs front as 100 jobs are to be created in Londonderry as part of £12m pound investment by a US global engineering firm.

Terex are planning to manufacture equipment used in waste management, mobile conveying and recycling at a new facility at Campsie.

Pub fire

A fire at the Northern Bar in Armagh makes the front page of the Ulster Gazette.

More than 30 firefighters - in four fire appliances, an aerial appliance and a command support unit - tackled the blaze on Railway Street on Monday.

Police believe the bar was broken into in the early hours of Monday, ransacked and set alight.

The newspaper also reports that a new £100,000 play park has got a thumbs up from its young visitors.

A major anti-Brexit protest has been planned for the Lifford-Strabane border, according to the Strabane Weekly News.

A number of businesses operating around the border have also voiced their concerns over a no-deal Brexit.

One firm said they fear £5m in tarrifs in a no-deal scenario.