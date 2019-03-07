Image copyright News Letter

Controversial comments made by Secretary of State Karen Bradley feature on the front pages of all of the local newspapers on Thursday.

Ms Bradley said that killings at the hands of the security forces were "not crimes".

She later clarified that "where there is evidence of wrongdoing, it should always be investigated".

The Daily Mirror, The Irish News, Belfast Telegraph and News Letter all lead with the line that Ms Bradley is facing calls to resign following her comments at the House of Commons on Wednesday.

'From Brad to worse' is the headline on The Daily Mirror's front page while The Irish News simply favours 'Time to go'.

The Belfast Telegraph's political editor Suzanne Breen described Ms Bradley as being "extraordinarily inept, inane and ineffective".

Meanwhile the News Letter said the Conservative politician was feeling "the heat", which leads us to another story on their front page - the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

Image caption The RHI scheme brought Stormont's institutions down in January 2017

The newspaper reports that the DUP has voted for a "massive" cut to RHI subsidies.

On Wednesday MPs passed a vote to slash RHI tariffs which Stormont had told businesses would remain unchanged for 20 years.

The cuts will see the annual payment for most boilers fall from £13,000 to just over £2,000.

An equivalent scheme in Great Britain is paying up to £20,000 per boiler.

The RHI scheme offered to subsidise the cost of its claimants' fuel - mostly wood pellets - for running their heating systems.

But the fuel actually cost far less than the subsidy they were receiving, effectively meaning that users could earn more money by burning more fuel.