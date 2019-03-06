Killings at the hands of the security forces during the Troubles were "not crimes", the NI secretary has said.

Karen Bradley was responding to a question from DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly about legacy issues.

"Over 90 per cent of the killings during the Troubles were at the hands of terrorists, every single one of those was a crime," she said.

"The fewer than 10 per cent that were at the hands of the military and police were not crimes.

"They were people acting under orders and under instruction and fulfilling their duty in a dignified and appropriate way."

Ms Little-Pengelly had asked the secretary of state when she was going to put in place a mechanism to investigate unsolved murders and injuries caused by acts of terrorism during the Troubles.