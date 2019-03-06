Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption DUP councillor Graham Craig has been told not to distribute the leaflet.

The DUP says a leaflet produced by a councillor for the upcoming elections that cites "local homes for local people" was not sanctioned by the party.

Graham Craig is a DUP councillor in the Botanic area.

BBC News NI has tried to contact Mr Craig for comment but has yet to receive a response.

The leaflet also says Mr Craig will focus on "taking back control of immigration".

But DUP councillor Lee Reynolds said housing and immigration were matters that should be handled sensitively.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Reynolds also said the matter had been referred to party officers.

Lee Reynolds is the DUP's Belfast city council group leader.

"An instruction that it should not be distributed has been given to councillor Craig," added Mr Reynolds.

'Dog whistle racism'

The leaflet has been criticised by the Alliance Party leader Naomi Long.

She said there was no place for "this kind of dog whistle racism and sectarianism in our community and all parties need to stand together on that".

Mrs Long said she welcomed the DUP's response and looked forward to action being taken regarding Mr Craig's actions.