Image caption The mother told BBC reporter Kelly Bonner that her son has been administered with Naloxone 10 times since December 2018

A mother whose son is addicted to heroin and prescription drugs has said she fears he will die if he is not given the help he needs.

"When I get up in the morning, my first thought is: 'Is he alive?'," she told BBC News NI.

"For the last few weeks I've had to send him to another member of my family so I can have some respite.

"If my son hadn't been in their home, I'd have been burying him."

The mother explained that after a family trauma her son began taking prescription drugs, eventually leading on to cocaine and heroin.

"He started taking blow and blues and then moved on to coke, heroin, and then Xanax. He's basically tried everything. When he's out that door I am living in fear - waiting for someone to ring me and tell me he's dead."

'Broken'

Since December 2018, her son has been administered with the drug Naloxone 10 times.

It temporarily reverses the effects of an overdose, allowing more time for emergency treatment.

"This is his lowest point - he's been resuscitated 10 times - three times in one week. He's using anything he can get his hands on. He's a broken wee boy."

Naloxone was introduced in Northern Ireland in 2012 and is funded by the Public Health Agency (PHA) and Health and Social Care Board (HSCB).

Figures from the Department of Health (DoH) show that between April 2017 and March 2018, Naloxone was supplied 807 times through the 'Take Home Naloxone' programme.

Image copyright coldsnowstorm Image caption Naloxone temporarily reverses the effects of an overdose

The programme was part of the DoH's strategy to reduce the harm related to substance misuse.

The drug is made available to anyone who comes into contact with users - homeless organisations, pharmacists and hostel staff, as well as the friends and family members of addicts. And it does save lives.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service provided figures to show that since 2016, Naloxone was administered 1,845 times.

Each year, it steadily increases. In 2016, it was administered 446 times, in 2017 it was administered 629 times and last year, 770 times.

'Wake up'

The mother said she is waiting on a date for son's rehabilitation.

"I'll do everything with every breath of my body to try and get him back his life. I just wish the mental health teams would wake up. Are they going to wait until another life is lost?

"There has to be something done - there has to be somewhere for these kids to go. Waiting times are crucial. I fear the worst. I feel that I'm going to be burying my son. He's so lost."

Image copyright Moussa81 Image caption The woman's son initially became addicted to prescription drugs

North Belfast Councillor Paul McCusker said he hears "too often" from families whose loved ones are suffering from an addiction and find it difficult to source immediate support.

"The need for a crisis intervention service and a programme that will help those suffering from an addiction at the time of need is critical," he said.

"Families are having to fill the void without the adequate training or support until the help is available, which is unacceptable."