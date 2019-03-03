Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Ogle had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast on 27 January.

The 32-year-old suspect was detained in Manchester Airport on Sunday evening on suspicion of murder.

He is due to be brought to Northern Ireland for questioning by the PSNI.

Mr Ogle, 45, died after he was stabbed and beaten in the street near his home in Cluan Place off the Albertbridge Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said: "Following excellent partnership working with UK and international partners, the man was detained in Manchester Airport this evening.

'Brutal attack'

"At this time, I would also reiterate my appeal for witnesses to this horrific murder. Ian Ogle was subjected to a brutal attack.

"His skull was fractured and he was savagely stabbed 11 times in the back before being left to die on the street. His family deserve justice."

A 33-year-old man appeared in court on 8 February charged with Mr Ogle's murder.

Image copyright PA Image caption A large crowd of mourners attended Mr Ogle's funeral

Jonathan Brown, from McArthur Court in Belfast denies planning, preparing and committing this offence.

He is due to appear in court again on 8 March.

The latest arrest brings to 15 the number of people detained in relation to the killing but only one person has so far been charged.