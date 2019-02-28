Image caption Alastair Hamilton has been Invest NI chief executive for 10 years

The chief executive of Invest NI has announced he is stepping down from the post later this year.

Alastair Hamilton has been chief executive of the business development organisation since 2009.

In his resignation letter, Mr Hamilton said it had been his intention to step down after 10 years in the post.

He said it was "an honour and a privilege to have been able to serve the organisation, and my home country, in such a significant role".

He added: "I do not intend to move to another full time role, so am making this announcement now to allow time to advertise and fill the role before I leave in the autumn, and facilitate a timely transition for the Invest NI Board.

"Thanks for your support during my time as CEO of Invest NI, and I look forward to new opportunities in the future."

Invest NI helps new and existing businesses to compete internationally, as well as attracting new investment to Northern Ireland.