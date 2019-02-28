Image copyright Reuters Image caption William and Kate were greeted by a crowd of about 200 when arrived in Ballymena

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Ballymena, County Antrim on the second day of their visit to Northern Ireland.

The couple are at the Braid Centre where they are meeting young people involved in the Cinemagic scheme.

Earlier, they held a private meeting in Hillsborough Castle with members of the police forces who have been affected by mental health issues.

Prince William and Kate last visited Northern Ireland in 2016.

The focus of this visit is on young people and children.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince William speaks to the crowds in Ballymena

Image copyright Liam McBurney Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeted by crowds in Ballymena

Image caption Onlookers in Ballymena gathered early to see the Royal couple

On Wednesday, the couple closed the first day of their visit at a party in the Empire Music Hall in Belfast.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to greet the couple at the city venue and cheered when they waved back at them.

Inside the music hall, members of the arts, business and sporting community met the Royals.

Earlier on Wednesday, William and Kate toured Windsor Park, Northern Ireland's national football stadium, and joined in a kickabout with young children.

They then travelled to County Fermanagh to visit the Roscor Youth Village, a residential centre for children referred by social workers.