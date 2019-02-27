Image copyright PA Image caption The death of L/Cpl James Ross in December 2012 is also being examined at the inquiry

A coroner has found that a soldier who was found hanged at Ballykinler army base died as a result of an accident.

Lance Corporal James Ross, from Leeds, was discovered in his room at the base in December 2012.

Coroner Joe McCrisken found following an inquest that he is not satisfied to the required standard that Mr Ross meant to take his own life.

"I consider James Ross's death to have been an accident," he said.

The inquest hearing was stopped for a short time when the mother and sister of Lance Corporal Ross became upset following the finding.

Image copyright PA Image caption The inquest is examining the death of Rifleman Darren Mitchell in 2013

The inquest also examined the death of Rifleman Darren Mitchell, 20, from London who was found hanged in his room at Abercorn Barracks in Ballykinler in February 2013.

Mr McCrisken said he was satisfied on the balance of probability that Rifleman Mitchell did intend to take his own life.

The coroner said the content of WhatsApp messages between Rifleman Mitchell and his girlfriend in the hours before his death and the discovery of a hosepipe in his car, which smelt of fumes, led him to believe he intended to end his life.

Image caption Lance Corporal James Ross's family speaking outside after the inquest

The inquest also examined the culture in Ballykinler at the time.

The coroner said he found no evidence of bullying or a culture that dissuaded soldiers from coming forward.

Both men were serving with the Second Battallion the Rifles and had previously been in active service in Afghanistan.