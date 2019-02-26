Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The shootings happened in west Belfast's Ballymurphy estate

A witness has told the Ballymurphy inquest he remembers the blood of a shooting victim running down his arms, as he carried his body.

Brian McLaughlin was a community and youth worker in the Moyard area on 9 August 1971, when Fr Hugh Mullan and Francis Quinn were shot and killed.

He did not see anyone being shot that day.

But he said he later helped to move the body of Fr Mullan to a house where he and others took the remains upstairs.

"His blood ran down my arms," Mr McLaughlin said.

"This has always stuck with me.

"I remember thinking, 'Why is this happening?'"

Mr McLaughlin, who is now aged 74, went on to describe the mood of fear in the area that day, when internment had been introduced, and when there was both rioting and gunfire.

"It was a nightmare we lived," he added.

"Nightmares, they don't fade that easily."

He also told the court he had seen one "young fella" in the Moyard area with a revolver.

He had not recognised him.

Mr McLaughlin said he observed the man for about 15 minutes, during which time he made no attempt to fire the revolver, but rather appeared to be trying to hide.

Image copyright Public Image caption The shootings occurred amid disturbances sparked by the introduction of internment without trial in Northern Ireland

Mr McLaughlin said there was firing from what he believed to be the police, the Army and "the Protestant population" in Springmartin.

He said he thought the man with the revolver would "have been insane to use it", especially as he would have endangered others taking cover near him.

At one point as he tried to help those who were injured, Mr McLaughlin said he could hear the "bullets zinging by", and believed he had been the target at whom the gunmen had been aiming.

Like several other witnesses to the inquest, he thought the shooting had come from Springmartin flats.

Image caption Ten people were killed in the shootings in Ballymurphy in August 1971

Later, Sean Daly told the court he had gone to help Bobby Clarke who was shot on waste ground, and had removed his own white T-shirt to give to Fr Mullan to use as a white flag.

He recalled seeing Fr Mullan leave for help, and then go down when he was shot.

During a second burst of gunfire, Mr Daly said he was hit himself, in the toe.

He said he crawled from the area and hid in long grass, before being rescued about half an hour later.

Who were the victims?

Father Hugh Mullan, 38, and Francis Quinn, 19, were shot in an area of open ground behind Springfield Park

Daniel Teggart, 44, Joan Connolly, 44, Noel Phillips, 19, and Joseph Murphy, 41, were shot near the Henry Taggart Army base near Springfield Park

John Laverty, 20, and Joseph Corr, 43, were shot at separate points at the top of Whiterock Road

Edward Doherty, 31, was shot at the corner of Brittons Parade and Whiterock Road

John McKerr, 49, was shot outside the old Corpus Christi Parish

Ten people were shot over three days in August 1971.

The shootings occurred amid disturbances sparked by the introduction of internment without trial in Northern Ireland.