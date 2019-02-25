Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police seized drugs at the property

Police have found "more than two dozen" dead canaries at a house where they had arrested a man for drug offences.

On their Newry Facebook page, the police said they had gone to the property in the city to execute a money warrant.

They said they ended up arresting a man for possession of and being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

"Whilst on the property we also located in excess of two dozen dead canaries," the post says.

"Our colleagues from animal welfare in the council are investigating this matter."

Police also seized drugs and money along with a mobile phone and other electronic devices.

One man remains in custody.