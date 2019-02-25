Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The current record for in Northern Ireland at this time of year is 17.8C

The UK's warmest February day on record has been set in Wales with Jersey and Brittany following closely behind. So could NI be the next record breaker?

Northern Ireland's current record for the month is 17.8C, (64.04F) set at Bryansford, County Down, back in 1998.

On Monday, temperatures reached 16C (60.8F) at Eglinton in Londonderry - the highest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland, so far, this year.

On Tuesday, parts of Northern Ireland are set to reach up to 16C again.

These high temperatures are a far cry from this time last year, when the aptly named 'Beast from the East' was making its way to the UK, with widespread snow and sub-zero temperatures.

At the end of February in 2018, temperatures were struggling to hit just 3C (37.4F) or 4C (39.2F) with a chilly easterly wind making it feel even colder.

Image copyright Brian McGillion Image caption The scene at Mountfield near Omagh, during the snow in Northern Ireland last year

Exactly a year ago, the highest temperature recorded across Northern Ireland was 7.8C (46.04F) at Magilligan in Derry.

On 28 February 2018, the temperature in Killylane in County Antrim plummeted to -2.1C (28.22F) and remained below freezing all day.

Top temperatures

Fast forward a year, and Trawsgoed in Ceredigion, Wales, reached 20.3C, (68.54F) on Monday - making it the warmest February day on record in the UK.

It is the first time a temperature of more than 20C (68F) has been recorded in the UK in winter, according to the Met Office.

Other locations across the UK have reached 17C (62.6F) or 18C (64.4F) in places.

Image copyright Deborah May Be Image caption Dog going for a paddle in Stoneyford in County Antrim on Monday

Over the weekend, Hampton Water Works, in south-west London, was the hottest spot in England at 19C (66.2F).

The 20.3C at Trawsgoed is also the highest temperature recorded anywhere in the UK, so far, this year.