A valuable archive of Northern Ireland's Troubles run by Ulster University is set to close.

Cain - Conflict Archive on the Internet - charts the history, key events and political issues concerning the Troubles, dating back to 1968.

It is a "go-to" website for academics from across the world as well as an important resource for researchers and journalists.

It is run from the university's Magee campus in Londonderry.

On Monday, the university said it was consulting with trade unions and staff on the archive's future, and was exploring a range of options.

The university said it was committed to ensuring ongoing access to the archive.

"A two-year period was agreed in 2016 to enable the Cain archive to improve its financial viability and become self-funding," said a spokesperson.

Cain provides detailed information on all facets of the Troubles

"Despite some successful funding applications, regrettably these have not been enough and the project remains unsustainable in its current form."

Cain is part of Ark - Access Research Knowledge - and is based within Incore - the International Conflict Research Institute - at the Magee campus.

The university said it was consulting on a way forward and that the work of Ark and Incore would not be affected.