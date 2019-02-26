Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Belfast Telegraph leads with an exclusive report on hospital waiting lists.

Hospital waiting lists and the deaths of two people on the roads lead the daily papers.

A nine-year-old died in a one-vehicle crash outside Armagh on Monday morning, while a man in his 30s died after he was struck by a car near Coleraine.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with an exclusive report on hospital waiting lists.

It reveals that children are having to wait more than four years for an appointment.

The paper reports that children with heart conditions, allergies and skin problems are among the worst affected.

The Royal College of GPs has told the paper that some children have to wait so long, they move into adult services before they get the treatment they need.

The front page of the Irish News tries to find out what has happened to the £150m set aside to fund 50 "legacy" inquests into Troubles-related killings.

It reports that the government has been accused of "blocking" the release of funding for the inquests, the majority of which involve the murder of Catholics and allegations of state collusion.

The paper points out that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster blocked the handover of cash during her tenure as first minister of Northern Ireland.

It says that campaigners now believe the Conservative government, which relies on DUP support to stay in power, is continuing to stand in the way,

A government spokeswoman tells the paper that the management of the inquest system is a devolved matter and decisions are made by Stormont departments.

The Daily Mirror's front page focuses on a documentary about the murder of Clodagh Hawe and her three children.

They were murdered by her husband Alan Hawe in County Cavan in August 2016.