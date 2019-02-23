A woman has been hit in the face several times during an aggravated burglary in County Armagh.

The attack happened at a house in the Bleary Road area of Craigavon at around 20.30 GMT on Thursday 21 February.

Police said a number of men broke into the property while the woman was inside.

On hearing the intruders, she locked herself in her bedroom but the men forced their way in.

When the woman confronted one of the intruders he pushed her against a wall.

During a further struggle, one of the gang hit her a number of times in the face.

A phone and a small amount of cash was stolen.

A number of windows in a car which had pulled up at the house were also smashed by the gang as they left the property.

Police said the woman had been forced to endure an "extremely traumatic experience".

Officers urged anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the Bleary Road area at the time to contact them.