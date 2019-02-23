Cookstown homes and businesses evacuated in alert
- 23 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of homes and businesses have been evacuated in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
It follows the discovery of a suspicious object on the Burn Road.
The Burn Road is closed between William Street and Park Avenue and motorists and pedestrians have been advised to seek alternative routes.
There are no further details at this stage.