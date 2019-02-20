Image copyright Beannchor Group Image caption Work is expected to begin on The Haslem site in March

The owners of Belfast's Merchant Hotel have received planning permission to develop a 52-bedroom hotel in Lisburn, County Antrim.

The Beannchor Group will convert about 30,000 sq ft of commercial space at Lisburn Square in the city centre.

Work is due to begin next month and an opening date of autumn 2019 is being targeted, with the aim to achieve a four-star rating.

The hotel is to be called The Haslem.

Beannchor say they are planning a contemporary "urban-style" theme for the development.

Image caption The Beannchor Group owns the Merchant Hotel in Belfast

Three years ago the company developed a similar scheme in Belfast, converting a former office building into the Bullitt hotel.

Bill Wolsey, the managing director of Beannchor, said the project would create 75 full-time and part-time jobs.

"The success of our Little Wing Pizzeria in Lisburn Square showed that there is a clear demand for high quality hospitality venues in the city and gave us confidence in this investment," he said.

"We are passionate about the creation of new and exciting concepts that meet and exceed the needs of the modern hotel guest."