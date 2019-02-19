Northern Ireland

Man found shot dead at home in Glenwherry

  • 19 February 2019
scene of crime

It is understood that a man has been found shot dead at his home in Glenwherry in County Antrim.

The man's body was found at a house on the Church Road at about 13:00 GMT on Tuesday.

It is understood the man's body was found by a neighbour who alerted police.

Police enquiries are at an early stage and there are no further details at present.

Forensic investigators are at the scene,