Image copyright PA Image caption Chief Constable George Hamilton is to retire later this year after five years in the top job

The Equality Commission has expressed concern about comments made by the Sinn Féin president about appointing a new PSNI chief constable.

Dr Michael Wardlow, from the commission, said the chief constable appointment needed to be free from political interference.

On Monday, Mary Lou McDonald said an outsider should replace the current Chief Constable George Hamilton.

She said she could not "identify" anyone within the force.

The commission has written to the oversight body, the Policing Board, to say that it must recruit in a non-discriminatory way under equality legislation.

'Basis of merit'

"Fair employment and equal opportunities legislation are built upon open and transparent practices, free from political interference and based upon the merit principle," said Dr Wardlow.

"This approach has been important in helping to create fair employment procedures on which all prospective applicants can rely.

"The Policing Board will need to ensure that the principles of equality law are applied fully and rigorously in the forthcoming competition for a new chief constable and that all involved are aware of the critical importance of this."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ms McDonald made her controversial comments after meeting senior PSNI officers on another issue on Monday

However on Tuesday's BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan programme, Sinn Féin's policing spokesman said officers in the PSNI were capable of the top job.

"Any Sinn Féin member that sits on any of the selection panels will act on the basis of objectivity and on the basis of merit, whether those candidates are from within the PSNI or from outside the PSNI," said Gerry Kelly.

"There are clearly people capable within the PSNI and outside it to apply for this job."

What was said and why?

In January, Mr Hamilton announced he would retire later this year after five years as chief constable.

Ms McDonald made her controversial comments after meeting senior PSNI officers to discuss the Police Ombudsman legacy files.

"Is there somebody inside who I think should be the chief constable?" she said.

"I have to answer honestly that no, I cannot identify such a person."

The Department of Justice said on Monday that the Northern Ireland Policing Board was "putting in place a process for the appointment of a chief constable" and that it was "important to attract the best candidates from all quarters for this important and challenging role".

What have the police said?

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland, which represents rank and file officers, said Sinn Féin must apologise.

Chairman Mark Lindsay said Ms McDonald's comments about Mr Hamilton's successor were "wholly inappropriate and offensive".

"This amounts to extraordinary interference in an open and transparent selection process," he said.

He added there was an "implication" that if anyone from the PSNI's senior team went for the top job that they may not be given "a fair hearing".

"There's the implication that some might not even apply given that they feel they haven't got much of a chance," he said.

What is the controversy over the legacy files?

The PSNI was accused of a "cover up" after failing to reveal "significant information" about the gun attack at Sean Graham's bookies in south Belfast in 1992, which was carried out by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF).

Mr Hamilton faced a call to resign from the son of one of the victims.

Image caption The attack in February 1992 was carried out by the Ulster Freedom Fighters

The Police Ombudsman has opened new inquiry lines after finding out about more material linked to the attack.

It said that the problem had arisen due to issues including human error, "the sheer volume of the material involved and the limitations of the archaic IT systems".

The families of the victims have previously said they believe there was collusion between the killers and security forces in the betting shop shootings.