Image copyright LK communications Image caption The Templeton Hotel has 24 rooms and has been operating since 1990

The owners of the Galgorm Resort have bought the Templeton Hotel in Templepatrick and are planning to redevelop it.

The company says the purchase represents an investment of around £7m.

The Galgorm Resort, near Ballymena in County Antrim, has been one of Northern Ireland's most profitable hospitality businesses in recent years.

The company that controls it - Tullymore House Ltd - made a pre-tax profit of more than £7m in 2017.

The firm has other restaurant businesses in Belfast and is planning to develop a hotel in the city's Ormeau area.

Managing director Colin Johnston said all current staff at the Templeton Hotel in County Antrim will be retained and another 50 jobs will be created.

That will bring the group's total employee count to almost 1,000.

The 24-room Templeton Hotel has been operating since 1990 and was owned by the McCombe family.