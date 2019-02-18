Image copyright Pacemaker

A man who had been stabbed in north Belfast was attacked again as he was being treated by paramedics.

Police said it happened at a fast food shop on Oldpark Road at about 18:20 GMT on Sunday.

The man went into the premises after he was stabbed and was then assaulted by another man while he was being treated for his injuries.

The attacker was restrained by a paramedic before he left the scene, heading towards Rosapenna Street.

The victim is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police are trying to find the attacker, who was wearing a red Liverpool Football Club top and tracksuit bottoms, and have appealed to witnesses to contact them.

Insp Robert McMurran said: "Inquiries are ongoing to determine exactly where this stabbing incident took place."