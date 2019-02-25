Image caption Liam Adams was convicted of raping his daughter

Convicted sex offender Liam Adams - brother of former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams - has died.

Liam Adams, 63, formerly of Bernagh Drive, west Belfast, was sentenced to 16 years in jail in 2013 for raping his daughter.

The abuse scandal put Gerry Adams, then Sinn Féin president, under intense public pressure and political scrutiny.

Liam Adams, a former IRA commander, was found guilty of a series of sexual assaults on Áine Tyrell.

She waived her right to anonymity to speak out about the abuse in 2009.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Gerry Adams pictured arriving at court in 2013 to give evidence at his brother's trial

On Monday, the Department of Justice said: The Northern Ireland Prison Service can confirm the death in custody of a 63 year old prisoner from Maghaberry Prison.

"The prisoner died on Monday morning, 25 February. His next of kin have been informed.

"As with standard procedure, the PSNI and Prisoner Ombudsman have been informed."