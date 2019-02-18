Image copyright Daily Mirror

Stroke survivors feeling abandoned, a family stranded after airline collapse and an escape from injury make the headlines in the newspapers.

The Daily Mirror reports that a woman and children escaped injury after a pipe bomb exploded outside their house.

A loud bang was heard by residents in Eniniskeen in Craigavon, County Armagh, between at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday.

Image caption The incident happened in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon

Police described it as a "reckless attack" and said it was fortunate no-one died.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MLA Carla Lockhart told the paper: "Craigavon doesn't need this and these families certainly don't."

'Victims being used'

The daughter of a man who was killed by the so-called Glenanne Gang is to take legal action against makers of a new documentary, according to the Irish News.

The gang, which was based at a County Armagh farm, included members of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) and the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR).

Denise Mullen claims her family's information has been used in the film - Unquiet Graves: The Story Of The Glenanne Gang - without her consent.

Image caption A farm in Glenanne was alleged to be the base for the gang

The SDLP councillor, whose father was killed in 1975, says she had initially agreed to cooperate in the film but changed her mind.

"I'm sick and tired of victims being used," she tells the paper.

In a statement, the Pat Finucane Centre and filmmaker Sean Murray said: "The overwhelming response from other family members to the film has been emotional, cathartic and positive.

"The fact that even one family member is clearly unhappy is a matter of deep regret."

'Too much'

The News Letter reports that 45% of stroke survivors in Northern Ireland feel abandoned when they leave hospital and are unable to make a full recovery due to a lack of rehabilitation.

A stroke or 'brain attack' is the third biggest killer in Northern Ireland and the leading cause of adult disability.

Survivor Rosemary Brown tells the paper: "When I was sent home from hospital I was given a few leaflets but I don't think my brain could really process that information at the time.

"It was all too much."

'Blight on services'

"£30m to fill Civil Service jobs gap," reads the front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

The paper claims that is the total spent on temporary staff over the past two years, since the collapse of devolution.

In the year 2016-17 the figure was at £11.8m for 812 temporary staff, increasing to £18.1m for 1,275 agency staff the following year.

The trade union NIPSA told the paper the cost was "a blight on our public services".

Stormont's Department of Finance said the use of agency staff was "legitimate and necessary".

Not seeking re-election

The Irish News reports that a DUP councillor who was reported to a standards watchdog last year is to quit politics.

Luke Poots has not put his name forward for this year's local government elections, the paper reports.

Image caption Luke Poots did not put his name forward to seek re-election

He did not attend a recent party selection meeting for the election to Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council in May.

Mr Poots was reported to the standards watchdog last year over an alleged conflict of interest - something he has denied.

His father Edwin Poots is a DUP MLA and former Stormont health minister.

'Couldn't believe it'

A family from Londonderry who were left out of pocket after the collapse of airline Flybmi have told the Belfast Telegraph it is an "absolute joke".

Donna Howl flew out of City of Derry Airport on Saturday morning with her partner and two children.

Flybmi filed for administration and ceased operations on Saturday

Their return flight later this week has since been cancelled.

"We just couldn't believe it," she tells the paper.

"If they knew this was going to happen, why did they put us on the flight out?"

The airport is urgently seeking a replacement airline after Flybmi filed for administration and ceased operations on Saturday.