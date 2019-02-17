Craigavon: Two devices found in security alert
- 17 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two viable devices have been found during a security alert in County Armagh.
Homes were evacuated after two suspicious objects were discovered in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon at about 23:45 GMT on Saturday.
Police attended the scene and Army bomb experts dealt with the devices.
The security alert ended early on Sunday morning and residents who had been moved from their homes have been allowed to return.