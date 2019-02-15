Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A wall has been damaged at Glendale filling station on the Killyclogher Road

A cash machine has been stolen after it was ripped out of the wall of a filling station in Omagh, County Tyrone.

It happened overnight at Glendale filling station, Killyclogher Road, and was reported to police at 04:10 GMT.

Police said "significant damage" was caused to the wall and a digger thought to have been used to remove the ATM remains at the scene.

Det Insp Trevor Stevenson asked anyone who saw a vehicle towing a trailer before the theft to contact police.

It is the latest in a series of ATM thefts and attempted thefts across Northern Ireland in recent weeks.

In December, a digger was used to steal a cash machine from a shop in Fintona, County Tyrone, and it was set alight next to the shop after the robbery.

Last month, a shop near near Killyclogher was targeted, but the robbery was foiled when local residents rushed to the scene and shouted at the thieves.

Earlier this month, police said the theft of three cash machines in Antrim and Moira within the space of two days may be linked.