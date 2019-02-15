Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Pat Ward, 30, was found dead in an alleyway in Clogher at the weekend

A man arrested on suspicion of withholding information in the investigation into the murder of Pat Ward has been released pending a report to the PPS.

The 44-year-old was arrested by detectives on Thursday.

He was questioned after CCTV footage and images of Mr Ward were shared online.

Pat Ward was found dead in an alleyway at McCrea Park in the Clogher, County Tyrone on 9 February.

The 30-year-old father of four was originally from Sligo.

The man arrested was questioned under the Communications Act.

On Wednesday a man and woman appeared in court charged with the murder of Pat Ward.

Niall Cox, 23, and Karen McDonald, 33, both of McCrea Park, Clogher, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Courthouse.

Both were remanded in custody for four weeks.