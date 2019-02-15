Image copyright Paul Faith Image caption Devolved government at Stormont collapsed in January 2017

The British and Irish governments and five main Northern Ireland parties are to hold talks at Stormont on Friday.

It is understood Secretary of State Karen Bradley is keen to assess the appetite for fresh negotiations aimed at restoring devolution.

Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney is also set to attend.

It will be held in the afternoon, following on from the All-Island Civic Dialogue on Brexit, which takes place in Dublin on Friday morning.

Mr Coveney and Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar are expected to be present at that session, along with a Sinn Féin delegation including leader Mary-Lou McDonald.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, Ms Bradley said she is working tirelessly towards her "absolute priority" of restoring devolution to Northern Ireland.

However, she acknowledged it is a sensitive matter which required careful handling.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Karen Bradley has convened fresh talks aimed at assessing the mood

Labour's Northern Ireland spokesman Tony Lloyd said that in the two years since the Executive collapsed it would be very hard to claim the UK government had engaged in sustained action to bring back government at Stormont.

This week, the head of the Civil Service David Sterling expressed concern to the BBC about what he described as a "slow decay" and "stagnation" in local public services.

Mr Sterling said he feared the absence of elected ministers at Stormont could become "the new normal."

BBC News NI political correspondent Gareth Gordon said: "Karen Bradley has come under constant criticism that she hasn't done enough to attempt to re-instate a talks process.

"She will get the parties round the table on Friday afternoon to see what appetite exists for another talks process.

"But the timing does not look good. Politics is consumed by Brexit which sharply divides the local parties. Also local government elections loom in May."

Why is Northern Ireland without a government?

Northern Ireland has been without a government since January 2017, when the governing parties - the DUP and Sinn Féin - split in a bitter row.

Martin McGuinness, the then deputy first minister, resigned in protest of the handling of the botched Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

Since then, the two parties have remained far apart over crucial issues such as Sinn Féin's desire for legislation to give official status to the Irish language in Northern Ireland, rights for same-sex couples to marry and Troubles legacy issues.

Several rounds of talks to restore government at Stormont have, so far, failed while the UK government has resisted calls to institute direct rule from Westminster.