Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Wayne Boylan was shot dead on 18 January

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man County Down last month.

Wayne Boylan, 37, died after being shot in the head at a flat at Lower Dromore Road in Warrenpoint on 18 January.

A woman who was in the flat was also injured in the attack.

Police said on Thursday that the arrested man has also been detained on suspicion of attempted murder.