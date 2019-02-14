Image caption The attack in February 1992 was carried out by the Ulster Freedom Fighters

Police failed to disclose "significant information" about a loyalist gun attack that left five people dead, the Police Ombudsman has said.

The attack on Sean Graham's bookmakers on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast in 1992 was carried out by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF).

The ombudsman has opened new lines of inquiry into that attack, loyalist paramilitaries and a separate murder.

The PSNI said it never sought to deliberately withhold the information.

The families have previously said they believe there was collusion between the killers and security forces in the Ormeau shootings.

No-one has been convicted over the killings.

The Police Ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire said: "My staff became aware that police were preparing to disclose a range of material as part of impending civil proceedings.

Image caption A memorial to the victims of the betting shop attack

"Following a request from this office, police released this material to us, which helped identify significant evidence relevant to a number of our investigations.

"Following on from this, police have now also identified a computer system, which they say had not been properly searched when responding to previous requests for information.

"In that instance, it would seem information which police told us did not exist has now been found," added Dr Maguire.

He said the material that has become available is such that it has begun new lines of inquiry into the Ormeau shootings, events connected to loyalist paramilitaries in the north west between 1988 and 1994 and the murder of teenager Damien Walsh at a coal depot in west Belfast in 1993.

Police Ombudsman reports into those investigations will now be delayed.

Dr Maguire said the problems came about through a combination of human error and complex challenges due to huge volumes of material stored in various places.

Image caption Tommy Duffin's father Jack was shot dead in Sean Graham's in 1992

"In the interests of public confidence in policing, I have contacted the Department of Justice to ask that an independent review be carried out into the methods police use in disclosing information," he said.

The Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) said the development showed that "the practice (of withholding information and delaying disclosure) is still continuing... is deeply shocking and the claim that it is due to 'human error' simply insults our intelligence".

The CAJ added: "The Police Ombudsman's office relies on the PSNI acting in good faith to assist it in its investigations as RUC archive material remains within its control.

"These developments clearly expose the lack of willingness or capacity of the PSNI to provide full disclosure to the Police Ombudsman to allow him to carry out independent and effective investigations."

Tommy Duffin, whose father Jack was one of those killed in the attack, said it was an "absolute disgrace".

"It is a downer for the families... all we have got is knockback after knockback and this has nearly broken the camel's back.

"We thought that coming here we were going to get some good news."

'Maximum transparency'

Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin apologised to the families involved.

"PSNI never sought to deliberately withhold this information from the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) and we deeply regret that the researchers responding to the PONI request were unable to find and disclose it," he said.

"This error became apparent when, in line with our commitment to maximum transparency, a different researcher working elsewhere in the PSNI found the material while preparing for disclosure in response to civil litigation.

"The fact that one part of the organisation was able to find the information while the other did not is a result of a number of issues including the differing levels of experience and knowledge of our researchers, the sheer volume of the material involved and the limitations of the archaic IT systems."

He said the PSNI's chief constable has concluded that the best interim solution for public confidence in policing would be to give appropriately vetted PONI staff full and unfettered access to its legacy systems.

He also said the PSNI hoped to make substantial changes to its disclosure structures in the coming months and welcomed any independent review.

A spokesperson for Relatives for Justice claimed there was a "systemic problem in terms of disclosure concerning state killings and in particular killings where collusion is a feature."

Image copyright PA Image caption Stephen Martin apologised for police failure to disclose information to the Police Ombudsman

Policing Board chair Anne Connolly said it was "essential" that there was "full disclosure of material to allow the Police Ombudsman's Office to do its job".

"Whilst the PSNI has outlined some of the complexities around the volume and location of material relating to legacy searches, the systems and checking processes are not meeting legislative duties around disclosure and therefore require review," she said.

In 2015, the PSNI's chief constable apologised after it was discovered that the weapon used in the Ormeau Road killings was on display in the Imperial War Museum in London.

The family of Patrick Shanaghan, who was killed by loyalists close to his home in County Tyrone in 1991, claimed that the latest revelations exposed failings at the heart of the police service.

In a statement, they said: "Yet again more delays. And all because of the ongoing collusion and cover ups in our policing service.

"What other conclusion can we draw from today's statement from the ombudsman other than that the police service is still withholding information?"