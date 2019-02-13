'Crude device' deactivated in Ballyholland, outside Newry
- 13 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A "crude device" has been deactivated by Army bomb disposal officers just outside Newry, County Down.
It was found on the Commons School Road in Ballyholland on Tuesday morning and sparked a security alert.
A section of the road and the nearby Bettys Hill Road were closed for several hours during the operation.
Police in Newry said Bettys Hill Road has since reopened but Commons School Road remains closed "due to pre-planned resurfacing".