Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Wayne Boylan was killed on 18 January

A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Wayne Boylan in Warrenpoint, County Down, last month, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The man was released on Wednesday after being arrested the previous day.

He had been detained on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a drug-related offence.

Wayne Boylan, 37, died after being shot in the head at a flat in Lower Dromore Road on 18 January.

A woman who was in the flat was also injured in the attack.