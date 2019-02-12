Image copyright Google Image caption 54-year-old Ian Campbell was arrested in Marmaris in October

A Newry man has been sentenced to eight years and nine months in a Turkish prison after being found guilty of "qualified theft".

54-year-old Ian Campbell was sentenced in a court in Marmaris in south-west Turkey, the Demiroren News Agency has reported.

He was arrested for trying to steal a 2.5 carat diamond ring at the resort in October last year.

He swallowed it when he realised he was about to be caught.

It was reported that Campbell told prosecutors he became obsessed with diamond rings following the death of his wife.

He told the court he "fell into a trance" when he saw them.

The ring was surgically removed from his body with his consent after it failed to appear by "natural means" within 36 hours.

Campbell is expected to appeal against the sentence, the Demiroren News Agency has reported