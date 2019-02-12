Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Pat Ward, 30, was found dead in an alleyway in Clogher

Two people have been charged with the murder of Pat Ward in Clogher, County Tyrone, at the weekend.

Mr Ward, a married father of four, was found dead in an alleyway at McCrea Park on Saturday morning.

A 23-year old man and a 33-year old woman have been charged with his murder.

They are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.