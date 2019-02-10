Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Murder victim Pat Ward

Detectives investigating the murder of Pat Ward in County Tyrone have been granted additional time to question two suspects.

A 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police launched a murder investigation after Mr Ward's body was found in an alleyway at McCrea Park in Clogher at about 08:15 GMT on Saturday.

Officers said the 30-year-old victim was from the Clogher area.

Det Ch Insp Peter McKenna said a post-mortem examination had yet to take place, but he was treating the death as murder.

Detectives want anyone who noticed unusual activity at McCrea Park late on Friday night or early on Saturday morning to contact them.

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew described the killing as "brutal".