Image caption Jim Donegan was shot dead as he waited to pick his son up from school

A former Scotland Yard detective has criticised the PSNI's investigation into the murder of Jim Donegan.

John Devitt says he cannot understand why police have not interviewed people who work in the same industrial complex from where Mr Donegan ran his business.

"Twelve weeks down the line for individuals not to have been seen is very concerning," he said.

The PSNI said detectives had spoken to 155 witnesses and arrested four people.

All were released, and no-one has been charged in relation to the murder.

The police also said 15 searches had been conducted.

Father-of-two Mr Donegan was shot at the wheel of his Porsche as he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from school on the Glen Road in west Belfast on 4 December.

The gunman was caught on CCTV fleeing from the murder scene wearing a yellow high visibility jacket.

'We've been waiting'

Mr Donegan ran a car sales business from an industrial complex at Drumbo between Lisburn and Belfast.

Image caption John Devitt was with London's Metropolitan Police for 22 years

Some people working at the business park said the police had not called there to ask them if they had seen anything suspicious in the run-up to the killing.

"After he was shot we expected the police to come and we've been waiting ever since," said one worker.

"You would have expected them to have come by now, and you would have expected them to come as close to the event when things might be still clear in your mind.

"If you were a cop would you not come and talk to the people who worked in the same yard as him?"

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mr Donegan was shot in west Belfast on 4 December

Another said: "No-one has been in to see us or anything. No cops.

"I actually seen Jim the day that he was killed.

"He was in the yard here, he came in a taxi and then he drove out later in his Porsche. He waved and said hello and that was it.

"That was about 10.30 in the morning on the day he died. So that was about five hours before he was shot. "

'Priorities'

Mr Devitt, a former Met detective and policing expert, says some of those working in the other businesses in the park should have been asked by now if they saw anything suspicious before the killing.

"Given the length of time from the murder, I am actually quite shocked that police have not been there," he said.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The police said the investigation into the "callous execution" of Mr Donegan was "progressing"

"I think (this) is a major issue, and police have major questions to address.

"It tells me their priorities are not as they should be.

"The golden hours in any murder investigation is the first 24 hours, let alone the first hour of an investigation."

'Callous execution'

Press reports at the time of his murder linked Mr Donegan to the drugs trade - something his wife Laura has denied.

Mrs Donegan declined to do an interview.

Det Ch Insp Pete Montgomery said his investigation into the "callous execution" of Mr Donegan was "progressing".

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police have released an image of what the suspected gunman may look like

"We will continue speak to people while we conduct the investigation into the various lines of enquiries," he said.

"A dissident republican element remains a main line of enquiry and I am appealing to the community to help identify who put the lives of countless children at risk and murdered Mr Donegan.

Last week, the Police Ombudsman's Office announced it had started an investigation into how the PSNI dealt with information about a potential threat to Mr Donegan received before his murder.

The ombudsman is investigating whether this information was properly processed.