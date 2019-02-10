Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police said the police helicopter tracked a laser 301

A man has been arrested in County Armagh after a police helicopter was targeted with a laser.

The PSNI said the helicopter was helping with "some proactive targeting of drug dealing" in north Lurgan on Saturday when the incident happened.

It added that the police helicopter had tracked a laser 301 and a man was arrested.

"An attack on the helicopter is an attack on the community." the PSNI said.

"Whatever it is, the eye in the sky is a vital tool, and risking the the crew not only puts those on the ground at risk, but damages the service we can give the whole community."