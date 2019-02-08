Man dies in Armagh house fire

Image caption The fire broke out in a house in St Brigid's Hill

A man in his 50s has died following a house fire in the St Brigid's Hill area of Armagh.

The PSNI received a report of the fire at 16:00 BST on Thursday.

The man died at the scene.

In a statement, inspector Quinn said that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation, in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.