Man dies in Armagh house fire
- 8 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 50s has died following a house fire in the St Brigid's Hill area of Armagh.
The PSNI received a report of the fire at 16:00 BST on Thursday.
The man died at the scene.
In a statement, inspector Quinn said that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation, in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.