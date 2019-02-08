Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Ogle had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Ian Ogle.

Mr Ogle, 45, died after he was stabbed and beaten in the street near his home in Cluan Place in east Belfast on Sunday, 27 January.

At Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday morning, Jonathan Brown, 33, from McArthur Court in Belfast spoke only to say he understood the charge.

His solicitor told the court: "Mr Brown denies planning, preparing and committing this offence."

The hearing lasted only two minutes. The accused did not apply for bail.

He is due to appear in court again in four weeks' time, on March 8.

Family in court

Mr Brown was arrested at Heathrow Airport in connection with the murder on Wednesday night.

Mr Ogle's daughter Toni and son Ryan sat on the front row of the public gallery in the court, which was full.

His mother, Margaret, sobbed throughout the short hearing.

Image copyright PA Image caption A large crowd of mourners attended Mr Orgle's funeral

Other relatives and friends of the family were also there including Ulster Unionist Party councillor Sonia Copeland.

A number of police officers were stationed outside the court.

Mr Brown was the 14th person arrested in relation to the killing but is the only person to be charged.