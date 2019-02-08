A weather warning for strong winds is in place for Northern Ireland on Friday morning due to Storm Erik.

Gusts in the region of 60mph (97km/h) can be expected as the Atlantic system moves north east.

A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office between 09:00 and 18:00 GMT on Friday and from 00:15 and 15:00 on Saturday.

The weather service warned of possible disruption with "delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport" likely.

NI Direct also warned that there could be "power cuts, large waves in coastal areas, fallen trees, and risk of flying debris".

The storm was named by Irish weather service Met Éireann, which has issued an orange warning for Counties Donegal, Galway, and Mayo.

It expects severe gusts of up to 80mph in those areas.

A Status Yellow warning has also been issued for the rest of the island.

Storm Erik brings 'weather bomb' conditions

by BBC News NI Weather Presenter Cecilia Daly

Erik is the sixth named storm this season, after Ali, Bronagh, Callum, Diana and Deirdre

Storm Erik will approach Ireland and the UK bringing severe and damaging gusts.

The low pressure area will deepen rapidly as it approaches the north west of Ireland and north-west Scotland on Friday morning.

This is known as rapid cyclogenesis, or explosive cyclogenesis, because the centre of the low pressure drops quickly over a short period of time and therefore the storm intensifies rapidly.

This is also sometimes known as a weather bomb.

Peak gusts across Northern Ireland will be 60 to 70mph but could be close to 80mph towards the west coast of Ireland and this is why Met Éireann issued an orange warning for Counties Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

