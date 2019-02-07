Image caption Jim Donegan was shot dead as he waited to pick his son up from school

Detectives investigating the murder of a man outside a Belfast school in December have arrested a 63-year-old man the west of they city.

Jim Donegan, 43, was shot dead outside St Mary's Grammar School on the Glen Road on 4 December.

The attack happened at 15:15 GMT as Mr Donegan was waiting to collect his 13-year-old son from school.

Following the arrest on Thursday morning, police said a search of an address is also ongoing.

An image of what the suspected gunman may look like has been released by the PSNI.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police released the image on Thursday

PSNI Det Ch Insp Pete Montgomery appealed to the community who witnessed the attack to examine the picture and "help put this extremely dangerous individual behind bars".

"If anyone recognises this person or has any information that could assist with the investigation, please contact 101 and ask for the detectives in Seapark investigating Jim Donegan's murder," he said.