Storm Erik is set to bring very strong winds to Northern Ireland on Friday.

Gusts in the region of 60mph can be expected as the Atlantic system moves north east.

A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office between 09:00 and 18:00 GMT on Friday and again from 00:15 and 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

The weather service has warned that disruption is possible, with "some delays to road, rail, air, and ferry transport" likely.

The storm was named by Irish weather service Met Éireann, which has issued an orange warning for Counties Donegal, Galway, and Mayo.

It expects severe gusts of up to 80mph in that area.

A Status Yellow warning has also been issued for the rest of the island.