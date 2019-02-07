Northern Ireland

'Paedophile hunters' convicted of intimidating BBC reporter

  • 7 February 2019
From left to right: Richard Curtis, Tim Heron and George Keenan Image copyright Other
Image caption From left to right: Richard Curtis, Tim Heron and George Keenan

Three men have been found guilty of attempting to intimidate a BBC journalist investigating so-called paedophile hunters.

George Keenan, Richard Curtis and Tim Heron were also convicted of disorderly behaviour and obstructing a road.

They were each given a three-month suspended prison sentence at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The charges against them related to a confrontation with BBC reporter Kevin Magee in February last year.

He encountered the men at a coffee shop on Botanic Avenue in south Belfast while making a news report on paedophile hunter groups operating in Northern Ireland.

Footage showed him being followed outside as he made his way to a car.

Appealing conviction

Keenan, 35, of Glenwood Court, Dunmurry; 33-year-old Curtis, from Albert Road in Carrickfergus; and Heron, 29, of Cloverhill Vale in Bangor all admitted charges of disorderly behaviour and obstruction of a road.

They contested a further allegation of attempting by force, threats or menaces to cause Mr Magee to refrain from questioning them, but were found guilty.

All three have lodged appeals against that conviction.

Related Topics

More on this story