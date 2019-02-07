Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Ogle had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community

A 33-year-old man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport in connection with the Belfast murder of loyalist spokesman Ian Ogle.

He is being held on suspicion of murder.

Mr Ogle died after he was stabbed and beaten in the street near his home at Cluan Place on Sunday 27 January.

The man arrested is the fourteenth person - 12 men and two women - arrested in relation to the killing. All of the others have been released.

The 33-year-old was taken back to Northern Ireland for questioning after his arrest at the airport on Wednesday night.

The PSNI has renewed its appeal for information in relation to the murder.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Ogle's funeral gathered large crowds of mourners on Monday

"The events leading up to Ian's murder began on the Beersbridge Road, around 20:45 on that Sunday evening, when an altercation took place outside a fast food outlet," said Det Ch Insp Peter McKenna.

He said that Mr Ogle's killers drove a black Seat Leon from Langtry Court, just off Templemore Avenue, in east Belfast before the attack.

They returned to Langtry court after the attack before dispersing on foot, he said.

A 28-year-old man was released on bail pending further enquiries on Wednesday after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

He had been arrested on Tuesday.