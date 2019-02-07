The DUP leader has called for calm as the prime minister heads to Brussels in pursuit of changes to her Brexit deal.

The Belfast Telegraph features a letter by Arlene Foster calling for "cool heads and pragmatism".

On Wednesday, European Council president Donald Tusk said there would be a "special place in hell" for those who campaigned for Brexit without a plan to deliver it.

She says his comments were "deliberately provocative".

She also says a deal can be reached if "minds are focused".

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image caption Arlene Foster has called for "cool heads" as Brexit negotiations continue

'Euro maniac'

The DUP and Brexit also feature on the front page of the News Letter with arch Brexiteer Sammy Wilson warning his party will vote against any form of Irish backstop arrangement.

Mr Wilson, who brands Donald Tusk a "devilish, trident wielding, euro maniac" following his remarks, issues a stark message for the prime minister.

"If the PM comes back from Brussels with a backstop still part of the agreement, we will be voting against it," he warns.

While Mr Wilson is the party's Brexit spokesperson, the newspaper says it is unclear whether or not his stance is aligned with the DUP's official party policy.

Image caption European Council president Donald Tusk yesterday said there was a "special place in hell" for those without Brexit plan

The front page of The Irish News also features Sammy Wilson's reaction to "devilish Euro maniac" Donald Tusk's insistence that the Withdrawal Agreement, reached with the prime minister last year, cannot be reopened to remove the backstop arrangement for the border.

The paper leads however with a story about a gravely-ill Liam Adams, the 63-year-old brother of former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams.

Liam Adams was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty in 2013 of the rape and sexual assault of his young daughter.

The paper's security correspondent Allison Morris reveals he has been diagnosed with cancer and moved from Maghaberry Prison to an outside medical facility for end-of-life care.

'Batten down the hatches'

The Daily Mirror carries a front page warning about expected disruptions as gale force winds are set to batter Northern Ireland over the weekend.

The story warns of likely travel delays with road, rail, air and ferry transport potentially affected by the adverse weather.

It also warns there may be short-term power loss.

A Met Office forecaster says the low pressure is expected to track across northern Britain later on Friday and throughout Saturday.

A spokesperson warns: "Whilst some places may miss the worst of the winds, inland gusts of 50mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts in excess of 60mph, more especially across the north of the warning area on Saturday."