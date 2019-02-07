Image copyright RossHelen Image caption The Public Health Agency has appealed to women in their mid to late twenties to have a smear test

There has been a drop in the uptake of smear tests among women aged between 25 and 29 in Northern Ireland.

The Public Health Agency has responded with an appeal to those in their mid to late 20s to take the test.

Five years ago, 71.5% of 25 to 29-year-olds had a smear test. Last year, that figure dropped to 67.9%.

Dr Declan Quinn, a consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said missing appointments could be delaying a cancer diagnosis.

"I see women who put off their smear and the anxiety builds over many years and they never want to get a test done.

"But if they are younger and the test is abnormal, the vast majority of them can be treated with simple procedures. It's important to start the process at 25."

Image caption Dr Declan Quinn said many women fear the tests, but early diagnosis is important

In all other age groups, the figure has increased. Those aged between 35 and 54 performed best, with around 80.8% of eligible women having the test.

'I was completely devastated'

Every year in Northern Ireland, an average of 95 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer - approximately 25 die from the illness.

Early detection and treatment can prevent seven in 10 cases of cervical cancer and often the earlier it is detected, the less intrusive the treatment is.

In 2016, at the age of 36, Tanya Byers was diagnosed with cervical cancer. On her 37th birthday she had a hysterectomy.

Image caption Tanya Byers was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 but had no need for chemotherapy

"I was completely devastated. I always went for my smear tests, then that one came back with high-grade abnormal cells, but it was caught early and I didn't need chemo or radiotherapy. I consider myself one of the lucky ones."

Who is eligible?

Cervical screening is offered to all women aged between 25 and 64. Those between the ages of 25 and 49 are automatically invited by their GP every three years and between 50 and 64, it is every five years.

Tanya Byers said she could not understand why women ignore the letter from their GP when it arrives in the post.

"My advice to women is to go. As women, wives, mothers, we often put everything else before our health, but really we should be putting our own health first.

"We have a duty to ourselves and our family. It takes five minutes - it took me longer driving to the surgery than it did having the test carried out."