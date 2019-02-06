Image copyright PArliamentlive.tv Image caption Tony Lloyd in front of the NI Affairs Committee

The shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland has reacted sceptically to the idea of calling a referendum on Irish unity after Brexit.

"I don't think it's remotely clear at the minute that those conditions arise," Tony Lloyd told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

He added it was "probably not the most obvious thing that we ought to rush into".

Sinn Féin has suggested a no-deal Brexit should lead to a border poll.

Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, the Secretary of State has to call a border poll if it appears likely there would be a majority for a united Ireland.

Mr Lloyd acknowledged there have been calls for a referendum: "There certainly are voices that argue circumstances have changed but probably this isn't the most propitious time to begin that conversation."

His comments came as Theresa May completed a two-day visit to Northern Ireland in an effort to reassure people she can secure a deal which avoids a hard border on the island.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May is greeted as she arrives for talks at Stormont with Northern Ireland's main political parties

Mr Lloyd also told the committee he "very much doubts" that the UK will leave the the EU on 29 March.

He said he finds it difficult to believe the prime minister will be able to achieve the deal she wants by that deadline.

"We need to have some sense of realism," he added.

Mr Lloyd said it was not Labour policy to extend the Article 50 deadline.