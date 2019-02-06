Image copyright PSNI/PA Image caption Inga Maria Hauser went missing after she arrived in Larne on 6 April 1988

A man who was being questioned about the death of German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser has been released.

The man, aged 59, was arrested on 21 May 2018 and was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

On Tuesday, police investigating the murder were granted an additional 14 hours to question the man on suspicion of murder.

Ms Hauser, 18, went missing on 6 April 1988.

She had arrived in Larne on a ferry from Stranraer in Scotland. Her body was found two weeks later.

She was discovered in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, near Ballycastle, County Antrim.

Police renewed their appeal for information in April of last year - the 30th anniversary of the murder.

On 1 May they said they had received the results of further DNA testing.